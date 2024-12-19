iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0941 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBGK stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $27.62.
