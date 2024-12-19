iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 532,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 279,952 shares.The stock last traded at $57.59 and had previously closed at $57.90.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

