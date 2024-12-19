Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-8.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

