Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.00 and last traded at C$37.88, with a volume of 14489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWEL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total value of C$58,384.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $407,455. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.