JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JD.com by 65,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JD.com by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $73,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Down 2.2 %
JD.com stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
