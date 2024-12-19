JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JD.com by 65,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JD.com by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $73,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

