Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Price Target to $6.50

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Hafnia Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Hafnia has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,056,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter worth $726,000.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

