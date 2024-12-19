Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Shares of CELH opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 58.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 66.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Celsius by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

