Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

