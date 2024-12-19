Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

LON:JEL opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.42) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,165.41 and a beta of 0.18. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.16).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.