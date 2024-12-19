Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jersey Electricity Stock Performance
LON:JEL opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.42) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,165.41 and a beta of 0.18. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.16).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jersey Electricity
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rebalancing in 2025: Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.