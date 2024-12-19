Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.35 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 276.40 ($3.45). 18,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 74,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.47).

Journeo Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,095.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.35.

Journeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.