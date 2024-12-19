KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,723. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

