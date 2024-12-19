Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.07. 591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Koninklijke Vopak Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.
About Koninklijke Vopak
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
