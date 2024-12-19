Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,663 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after buying an additional 1,624,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,580,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

