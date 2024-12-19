Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,787,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 7,168,749 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.