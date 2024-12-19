Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $5.60 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,005. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

