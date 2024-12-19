Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.50 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.
Legrand Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Legrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
