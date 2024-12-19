Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 28,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 290,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Specifically, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,347.04. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1,139.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 449,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

