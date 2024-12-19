Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Steven Weiskircher Sells 582 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $19,386.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,611.70. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $955.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

