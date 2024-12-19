Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.44. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 49.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,194,000 after buying an additional 4,517,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 957,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

