MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. MacKenzie Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile
