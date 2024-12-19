MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2024

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. MacKenzie Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.