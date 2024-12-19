Masco’s (MAS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $86.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Masco by 850.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.