Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading 7.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 402,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 89,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

