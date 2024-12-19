Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

MA stock opened at $519.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $416.53 and a 1 year high of $537.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.15.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

