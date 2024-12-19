Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Acquires $45,280.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

