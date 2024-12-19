Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Head to Head Contrast

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Matterport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -157.21% -32.19% -26.60% My Size -47.58% -73.43% -44.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 5 0 0 2.00 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matterport and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. My Size has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Matterport.

Risk and Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matterport and My Size”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $165.43 million 9.49 -$199.08 million ($0.83) -5.86 My Size $7.00 million 0.24 -$6.38 million ($6.89) -0.20

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matterport beats My Size on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport



Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About My Size



My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution. It provides MySizeID; Naiz Fit, which offers SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues, and AI solutions for smarter design; and Orgad, an online retailer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

