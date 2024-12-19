Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) to Issue $1.41 Annual Dividend

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.4055 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHS opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

