Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) to Issue $1.41 Annual Dividend

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.4055 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MCHS opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Closing 2024: What’s Next?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Best Industrials Sector Picks for Long-Term Investors in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- ABM Industries Stock: A Dividend King at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Discovery Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.