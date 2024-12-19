Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
BioHarvest Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %
BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile
BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.
