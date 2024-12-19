Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.20. 1,118,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Maximus has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $93.97.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Maximus
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maximus
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.