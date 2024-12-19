Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.20. 1,118,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Maximus has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $93.97.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,257,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,552,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Maximus by 277.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

