Michael Weintraub Sells 861 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Weintraub sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $21,748.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,810.02. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,565 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $514,947.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Weintraub sold 15,152 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $318,343.52.

Phreesia stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $694,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Phreesia by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $4,078,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

