Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.530 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

