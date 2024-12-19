Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 197,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 183,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 38.15.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

