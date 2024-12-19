MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Zacks reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

