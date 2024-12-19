MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.0 million-$943.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.2 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.110-2.170 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.8 %

MLKN stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

