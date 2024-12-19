MIRA Pharmaceuticals Submits IND for Ketamir-2On December 19, 2024, MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) disclosed that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Ketamir-2, a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MIRA Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
