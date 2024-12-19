Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 167458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
