Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Given New GBX 267 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 254 ($3.19) to GBX 267 ($3.36) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.80 ($3.27).
Moonpig Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Moonpig Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £2,470,000 ($3,105,355.80). 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Moonpig Group Company Profile
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
