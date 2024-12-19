Morgan Stanley Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $63.33 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $51,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

