MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 502,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 162,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

