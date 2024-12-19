Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 2,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Newbury Street Acquisition Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

