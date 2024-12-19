Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88), with a volume of 5200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.94).

Newmark Security Trading Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, Mexico, the Middle East, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions.

