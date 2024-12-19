Norma Corio Purchases 4,300 Shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) Director Norma Corio acquired 4,300 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,613.80. The trade was a 35.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Finance of America Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.