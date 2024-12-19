Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

