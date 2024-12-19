Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 1,087,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,566,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $908.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

