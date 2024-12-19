ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $114,067.50 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $114,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,386.20. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $26,656.80.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $28,303.47.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $27,569.07.
ON24 Stock Down 2.5 %
ONTF opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.51. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
