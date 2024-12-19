Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 243,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 73,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 16.4 %
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.