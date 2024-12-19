Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 243,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 73,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a market cap of C$98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

