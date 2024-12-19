OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONMD opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. OneMedNet has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.