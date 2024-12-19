OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Plans $0.12 — Dividend

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

OneSpan has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneSpan to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

OneSpan Price Performance

OSPN stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Insider Transactions at OneSpan

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,914.99. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

