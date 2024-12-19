Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 1,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Ontex Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

