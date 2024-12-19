Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 12.83%.
Optex Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPXS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.28. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.
About Optex Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Optex Systems
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.