Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 12.83%.

NASDAQ:OPXS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.28. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

