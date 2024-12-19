OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Trading 35.3% Higher – Here’s Why

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) was up 35.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 668,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 131,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on OS Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

OS Therapies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

